Eritrea: Commemoration of Operation Fenkil Concludes

Massawa — The commemoration of the 28th anniversary of Operation Fenkil, which was held from 9 to 11 February under the theme "Fenkil: The Dawn of Freedom" was conducted with patriotic zeal with strong community participation.

Mr. Haile Asfaha, administrator of the port city of Massawa, said that the commemoration was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances depicting the value and history of the armed struggle for independence as well as sports competitions.

Mr. Haile reiterated that the public gathering organized in the various administrations had special contribution in highlighting the celebration and that the main actors of the programs were the youth.

The commemoration of the 28th anniversary of Operation Fenkil included laying wreath at the Martyrs Monument, sports competitions of various types, swimming as well as pictorial exhibition and cultural and artistic performances.