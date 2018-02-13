12 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Libraries in the Central Region Expanding Services

Asmara — As part of the effort to satisfy the demand of readers, the public libraries and the Municipality Library in the Central region are expanding provision of services through introducing digital library, according to Mr. Efrem Matieos, manager of the Municipality Library.

Mr. Efrem indicated that the libraries with the support of the Rora Digital Library and the Central region have made available each up to 15 thousand academic books to readers and that will have significant contribution in the development of teaching and learning process.

Likewise the libraries are also providing WiFi services and that the number of users is steadily growing.

The beneficiaries on their part said that the digitalization of the libraries will significantly contribute in developing the culture of reading among the youth and called on parents to motivate their children to visit the libraries.

