South Africa: What a Difference Two Days Make - Zuma Faces 48-Hour Ultimatum

By early on Tuesday morning, as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's promises of some kind of closure to the "transition" issue started to look old, rumours again did the rounds that President Jacob Zuma had agreed to demands from the national executive committee to resign. Sources from the inside said he would be given 48 hours to do so, or face a recall.



The ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Monday at short notice was supposed to have been a short one. It only had the "transition" issue - the resignation/firing/maybe nothing of President Jacob Zuma - on the agenda. Instead, it took the better part of a day and night, with the media camped out in front of the St George's Hotel outside Pretoria where the meeting was taking place.

Eventually, just before 23:00, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's convoy was seen leaving the hotel. Sources said his deputy, David Mabuza, and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule left with him, to convey the meeting's message to Zuma.

Around an hour later, Ramaphosa's motorcade returned to the Saint George hotel in Irene, eNCA reported. The NEC remained locked in talks until 03:00 on Tuesday morning, when finally...