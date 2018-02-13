13 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Malawi: Scores Displaced in Incessant Malawi Flooding

By Mavhuto Banda

Lilongwe — TORRENTIAL rains and flooding have left more than 100 households in central Malawi. The inclement weather has hit parts of the Southern African country since Wednesday.

Some 105 households have been displaced from Kalonga and Pemba in Salima District. About 30 families have been relocated to a camp where there is urgent need for basic supplies.

Fyawupi Mwafongo, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs' chief relief and rehabilitation officer, nonetheless said plans to dispatch relief items to all affected households were at an advanced stage.

The Salima District Council has also provided buckets, chlorine, mosquito nets, maize and beans for use by people residing at the camp while awaiting assistance by the national government.

Earlier this month, flooding in the far north of the country towards neighbouring Tanzania left at least one person dead and several families displaced.

Malawi, which in recent years has also been ravaged by drought, is prone to floods.

In the worst disaster in recent years, flash floods killed over 170 people around the country in 2015.

