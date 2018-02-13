Liberia: Samukai Town Kicks Off Bridge Project

Construction work has begun for a modern bridge estimated at US$24,000 in Samukai Town, Upper Caldwell, Montserrado County to replace a previous one constructed by palm logs dubbed as 'death trap' because of safety challenge.

Addressing journalists recently in the town, the chief financer of the bridge project Mr. Boakai Massaquoi, explained that his focus for now is to replace the deplorable bridge leading to the town.

An agriculturalist, Mr. Massaquoi also notes that the palm logs bridge has been posing serious risk to the lives of inhabitants of the area, so it has been removed by contractors.

The bridge links the Township of Caldwell, Dixville, Louisiana, Johnsonville, and dozens of adjacent communities.

He clarifies that the project has no political motive, disclosing that it is his personal initiative aimed at identifying with the developmental challenges inhabitants are confronted with.

The Chairman of the Soriba Hill Community, Thomas A. Sarko, recalls that since the Ministry of Public Works dropped 14 pieces of fabricated curvet to the bridge area, authorities from the ministry had never returned to start the project.

Meanwhile, inhabitants of the area are applauding Mr. Massaquoi for his development initiative, which they say will go a long way in providing easy passage of goods to their communities. Editing by Jonathan Browne