Somalia: International Community Welcomed Somali Leaders' Agreement

The United Nations, African Union, European Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ethiopia, Italy, Sweden, the United Kingdom and United States welcomed the decisions taken at the meeting of Somalia's National Security Council (NSC) from 6-10 February 2018.

The NSC addressed fundamental issues such as responsibilities for security, the electoral model, review of the constitution and resource and revenue sharing, including on fisheries. The partners recognized these as important, positive steps and urged the country's leaders to move forward with implementation, so that Somalis benefit from these agreements.

The partners also welcomed the decisions reached on security and agreed that accelerated efforts to count, assess and reorganize police forces in the Federal Member States on a federal basis, as set out in the structures in the National Security Architecture and the New Policing Model, will be of utmost importance.

"It is very encouraging that the NSC addressed fundamental issues such as responsibilities for security, the electoral model and resource and revenue sharing," said Mr. Keating. "The challenge now is implementation, so that Somalis benefit from these agreements."