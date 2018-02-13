Liberia: NPA Negotiates 100 Percent Waiver On Storage, Demurrage, Abandoned Containers At Freeport

The management of the National Port Authority (NPA) has negotiated 100 percent waiver for storage and demurrage on abandoned containers at the Freeport of Monrovia.

APM Terminals and shipping agencies officials announced their fullest support to President George Weah's pro-poor governance policy and consented to waive the storage and demurrage charges at the close of two separate meetings with the management of the National Port Authority (NPA).

NPA acting Managing Director Cecelia Cuffy-Brown described the move as a gesture from President Weah to consignees whose containers have overstayed at the Freeport of Monrovia beyond 90 days.

The waiver excludes handling charges as details regarding the full list of containers under this category will form part of the clearance date and procedures expected to be announced in the days ahead.

According to the NPA acting Managing Director, the move is also President Weah's desire to bring relief to consignees who have incurred huge storage and demurrage debts on the abandoned containers being considered under this waiver order.

M.D. Brown said the action will enhance the port's operational efficiency, decongest the container park at the port, and improve the quick turnaround time of container traffic.

The waiver of 100 percent charges on storage and demurrage on the overstayed containers comes on the heel of recent intervention by the NPA management team that resulted in the cancellation of a planned strike action by customs brokers.

Meanwhile discussions are underway with stakeholders and the NPA management regarding plans to arrive at measures to improve customer service and at solutions to address other constraints in cargo clearance at the port.