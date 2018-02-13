13 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Swapo Coordinator Arrested for Stock Theft

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The police are providing little information, keeping everything under wraps, about the arrest of Swapo regional coordinator for Oshana, Samuel Nelongo on allegations of stock theft.

The Regional Commander of Oshana Commissioner Rauha Amwele confirmed the arrest but said she was not at liberty to dwell much on the case as it will jeopardise police investigations.

"He was arrested yesterday (Sunday) and he is still in custody," Amwele confirmed, adding that Nelongo was arrested within the region on Sunday while he was transporting cattle.

"The investigation is still continuing to verify all the nitty-gritties and then he will be charged and taken to court, probably by tomorrow (Tuesday)," said Amwele.

Amwele could not provide the location where Nelongo was arrested or the value of the cattle on grounds that investigations are still at a preliminary stage.

However, police sources alleged that Nelongo stole 30 cattle valued at N$200,000 of which only one cattle was recovered.

Nelongo took over as the Swapo Regional Coordinator from Erastus Kapolo at the party's elective congress in June last year.

Before he was elected as the Oshana coordinator, he served as the party's regional coordinator at Uukwiyuusona.

Namibia

80% of Zambezi Households Have No Toilets - Report

A report released by the Namibia Intercensal Demographic Survey in 2016 shows that about 80% of households in the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.