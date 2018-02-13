South Africa: Spare Us the Decorations, Professor - What Crumbling SA Needs Is a Structural Overhaul

opinion

Adam Habib may think he has the answers, but he merely spouts more elitist claptrap.



We must formulate a public position to guide Cyril Ramaphosa in his "discussions" with President Jacob Zuma regarding the president's imminent exit, Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib asked us in Daily Maverick. My 13-point response represents hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of ordinary South Africans.

We certainly can't leave it to the ANC to decide how Zuma must go. To say that Ramaphosa has been "unfairly criticised by political analysts and commentators" is to ignore the enormity of Zuma's crimes and the consequences on all South Africans.

1. Zuma has betrayed the country and its people. He has allowed personal greed, political ambition and patronage to run rampant over his duties and responsibilities as president of the republic, and he sold out the country. That is treason. This is the first and foremost serious charge he must face. The evidence is overwhelming and getting him convicted should be expedited under a new national director of public prosecutions once the illegally appointed Shaun Abrahams has been replaced.

2. The ANC is putting party interests above those of the country (again). It...