13 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Spare Us the Decorations, Professor - What Crumbling SA Needs Is a Structural Overhaul

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By David Forbes

Adam Habib may think he has the answers, but he merely spouts more elitist claptrap.

We must formulate a public position to guide Cyril Ramaphosa in his "discussions" with President Jacob Zuma regarding the president's imminent exit, Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib asked us in Daily Maverick. My 13-point response represents hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of ordinary South Africans.

We certainly can't leave it to the ANC to decide how Zuma must go. To say that Ramaphosa has been "unfairly criticised by political analysts and commentators" is to ignore the enormity of Zuma's crimes and the consequences on all South Africans. 

1. Zuma has betrayed the country and its people. He has allowed personal greed, political ambition and patronage to run rampant over his duties and responsibilities as president of the republic, and he sold out the country. That is treason. This is the first and foremost serious charge he must face. The evidence is overwhelming and getting him convicted should be expedited under a new national director of public prosecutions once the illegally appointed Shaun Abrahams has been replaced.

2. The ANC is putting party interests above those of the country (again). It...

South Africa

ANC Confirms Decision to Recall President Jacob Zuma

A statement read by the Secretary-General of the ANC, Ace Magashule, on the party's National Executive Committee… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.