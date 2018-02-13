13 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Analysis - How Will the DA Shine Its Crown Without a 'Dirty' ANC?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By A Ngalo, H Dyantyi, S Payne, M Vd Merwe

#Zexit has highlighted the opposition party's bid to assert itself independent of its criticism of the ANC - and it's no easy task.

On Monday morning, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane briefed media on the outcomes of the party's first federal council of 2018, which was held in Cape Town. The party is taking the public protector's Vrede dairy farm report on judicial review, arguing that it probed no deeper than much of the information that is already in the public domain.

Maimane further called for the immediate removal and prosecution of President Jacob Zuma, calling the notion of amnesty an "insult".

The DA leader's call resonated with widespread criticism levelled at Zuma in recent months. But the briefing raised deeper questions about the South African political landscape. Has the fight to get rid of Zuma been so sustained and dominant that opposition parties are struggling to define themselves outside of it?

On the briefing agenda, as the official address would have it, were five main points: the Vrede dairy farm, the Cape water crisis, Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, the introduction of five new policy documents...

South Africa

ANC Confirms Decision to Recall President Jacob Zuma

A statement read by the Secretary-General of the ANC, Ace Magashule, on the party's National Executive Committee… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.