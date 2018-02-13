South Africa: Analysis - How Will the DA Shine Its Crown Without a 'Dirty' ANC?

analysis

#Zexit has highlighted the opposition party's bid to assert itself independent of its criticism of the ANC - and it's no easy task.

On Monday morning, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane briefed media on the outcomes of the party's first federal council of 2018, which was held in Cape Town. The party is taking the public protector's Vrede dairy farm report on judicial review, arguing that it probed no deeper than much of the information that is already in the public domain.

Maimane further called for the immediate removal and prosecution of President Jacob Zuma, calling the notion of amnesty an "insult".

The DA leader's call resonated with widespread criticism levelled at Zuma in recent months. But the briefing raised deeper questions about the South African political landscape. Has the fight to get rid of Zuma been so sustained and dominant that opposition parties are struggling to define themselves outside of it?

On the briefing agenda, as the official address would have it, were five main points: the Vrede dairy farm, the Cape water crisis, Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, the introduction of five new policy documents...