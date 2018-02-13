10 February 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Office Transfers 1.4 Million Patent Data to Users

The Ethiopian Intellectual Property Office (EIPO) transferred patented technology data to 14 million users in the first six months of the current fiscal year- 86.4pc of the annual plan of 15.4 million users.

This was announced by the acting Director of the Office, Ermias Yemaneberhan, during a press release at his office, on February 08, 2018. The Director explained that by the end of the second edition of Growth & Transformation Plan (GTP II) the Office plans to distribute 18 million data to users.

Those entitled to use the data are research centres, Universities, TVETs, textile, leather and steel factories in addition to labour societies, SMEs and private and governmental institutions, to name a few, according to the Director.

With the help of the Technology Innovation Support Centre (TISC), 20 universities and research centres have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) enabling six of them to obtain a password to execute patent technology data on their own.

One of the mandates of the EIPO, among others, is to identify patented data, gather, sort them out according to their technological sector, and transfer to the users.

