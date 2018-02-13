10 February 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Gillo to Conduct Qechene Riverside Development Feasibility Study

Gillo Development & Environmental Consultancy, a local consultancy firm, will conduct a feasibility study on Qechene River refurbishing project extending from Afincho Ber to Urma Garage.

Gillo offered 160,000 Br to carryout the Study for the 400 million Br revitalisation project which aims to transform four kilometres of the river with ponds, walkways and parks.

The Addis Abeba River & Riversides Development Project Office selected Gillo from the six companies that passed the preliminary technical evaluation among 10 respondents of the bid that was announced on November 7, 2017.

Currently, the Office is undertaking such projects on four rivers at the cost of 53 million Br. Currently, in the capital, there are about 720,000 people living along riversides.

A research conducted by the World Bank (WB) and the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction & Recovery (GFDRR), reveals that Addis Abeba is exposed to various risks of urban flooding, fire, earthquakes, water scarcity, unemployment and social vulnerability owing to rapid urbanisation.

