10 February 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Hotel Owners Association to Set Up Hospitality Academy

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Addis Abeba Hotel Owners Association (AHA) is going to launch a project to build the new African Hospitality Academy, in Addis Abeba.

The Association, which has 115 active members and eight full-time operational employees, is going to establish the Academy with the aim of solving the human resource problem in the hospitality industry, according to Biniam Bisrat, board chairman of the Association.

To raise funds for the Academy, the Association has organised a project launch and the first hospitality industry job fair and network event on February 17, 2018, at the Intercontinental Addis hotel. The job fair is expected to bring together to 3,000 to 5,000 job seekers and employers.

It will also avail shares for public subscription starting from this month, according to Zenawi Mesfin, vice president of the AAH.

The Academy is expected to have a four-star hotel, which will support it as an income source and used as an apprenticeship and training centre for the newly graduated and recruited students to join the academy.

Ethiopia

Shops, Schools Shut During Oromia Stay-at-Home Protest

Businesses and schools are closed, and transport was disrupted to and from Lege T'afo, on the eastern outskirt of Addis… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.