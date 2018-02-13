Ethiopia: Hotel Owners Association to Set Up Hospitality Academy

The Addis Abeba Hotel Owners Association (AHA) is going to launch a project to build the new African Hospitality Academy, in Addis Abeba.

The Association, which has 115 active members and eight full-time operational employees, is going to establish the Academy with the aim of solving the human resource problem in the hospitality industry, according to Biniam Bisrat, board chairman of the Association.

To raise funds for the Academy, the Association has organised a project launch and the first hospitality industry job fair and network event on February 17, 2018, at the Intercontinental Addis hotel. The job fair is expected to bring together to 3,000 to 5,000 job seekers and employers.

It will also avail shares for public subscription starting from this month, according to Zenawi Mesfin, vice president of the AAH.

The Academy is expected to have a four-star hotel, which will support it as an income source and used as an apprenticeship and training centre for the newly graduated and recruited students to join the academy.