10 February 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Court to Settle Telecom, Electric Utility Dispute Over Compensation

The Federal High Court will give a final ruling over the two-year-long court battle between the Ethio telecom and Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) over compensation payment for the damage allegedly caused by the latter.

On the next session to be held on February 27, 2018, the Court will rule the over 3.6 million Br compensation payment claimed by the Telecom for the fire accident that occurred in Lideta District on October 4, 2013.

In a statement of claim submitted by the Telecom on October 1, 2015, it accused the Utility of overloading power on the former's network station, which caused the entire premises to catch fire. The Telecom also mentioned that the defendant declined to respond to an official letter to pay the amount of damage caused.

The Utility for its part argued that the issue cannot be brought as a non-contractual liability while there is a contractual agreement over the property. The Utility denies the existence of any power overload or disruption in the area at the moment of the fire.

After the Court received both parties' statements, it reviewed the evidence presented by the Federal Police Forensic Directorate and adjourned the case until February 2018, to pass the final verdict.

