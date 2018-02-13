Ethiopia: New Guide to Control Armyworm Launches

Global experts designed a new comprehensive, integrated pest management guide to fight the spread of Fall Armyworm (FAW), a critical food security threat in Africa including Ethiopia, with the support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Guide is expected to help scientists, plant protection organisations, extension agencies, research institutions and governments working with farmers tackle the spread of the pest in Africa, according to the statement from USAID.

FAW is an invasive pest that can feed on 80 different crop species including maize, a staple food consumed by more than 300 million farm families.

The first outbreak was recorded in Africa in 2016, and in Ethiopia the next year.

If proper control measures are not implemented, it could cause extensive maize yield losses, estimated between 3.6 billion and 6.2 billion dollars a year across 12 maize producing African countries.