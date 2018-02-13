Liberia: Profiling LNP New 102

President George Manneh Weah last week appointed Mr. Robert W. Budy as the new Deputy Inspector General for Operations at the Liberia National Police (LNP), also known as 102.

Mr. Budy is the immediate past Deputy Commissioner General for Operation at Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), a position he held from 2010-2018.

As Deputy Commissioner General, Budy coordinated and led activities of LIS as it relates to operations; led cooperated engagements in the joint security operations with other security agencies to ensure that the borders and boundaries are safe and secured, among others.

From 1992-1994, Budy served as Assistant Director of Police for CID Affairs, Liberia National Police, where he managed activities of the Criminal Investigation Division; coordinated with the frontline unit (uniform operations) in a campaign to protect Monrovia and its environs against hard core criminals; identified high crimes breeding areas within various communities and initiated proactive measures and removed the opportunities which reduced crimes to minimum; introduced a mandatory dress code of CID personnel intended to appear business like thereby regaining public trust, among others.

Budy, from 1989-1990 served as acting Chief of Leeward Counties and conducted periodic inspections of leeward counties personnel, equipment and facilities to ensure that the quality of performance is at all times in agreement with police standards, regulations and guidelines; developed preventive measures in order to avoid failure and assisted in the success of CID provided to the general public and supervised CID commanders in the leeward counties, zones and depots.

From 1985-1090, the new LNP 102 served as Commander for Bong County Police Detachment.

As Commander, he managed police personnel and equipment of the county; investigated violent and property crimes reported and designed strategy to reduce cases; reduced ritualistic killings in Bong County; ensured that intelligence information collected, were collated, properly analyzed and disseminated to appropriate authority, among others.

Mr. Budy holds a Bachelor Degree in Management and Leadership from Kennedy-Western University, MPA in Public Sector Management from Cuttington University Graduate School, Diploma in Private Investigation from International Correspondence School, USA, among others.

In a brief chat with journalists, Budy promised to work with the Inspector General to make the police second to none.

He also promised cordial relationship with motorcyclists by engaging their leadership to foster peace and stability.

Budy further promised to promote police-community engagement to ensure a good working relationship.