Liberia: 'Evil Spirit' Attacks Town

Residents of Sakormah in Zota District, Bong County, are said to be living in fear over several reported attacks by a creature believed to be an 'evil spirit' in the areas.

The residents are said to be going to bed earlier than the regular time they used to as a result of the continuous attacks by the unknown spirit.

Our correspondent said though no death has been reported, but said several residents have been attacked by the 'evil spirit,' which can make them helpless and unconscious until the application of traditional medicine.

According to the residents, the evil spirit attack began on Saturday, February 3, 2018, and is continuing unabated.

The Chief of the town Geherwolo Fanutale told our correspondent that the situation is causing serious fear among the residents.

He said traditional hunters have been gathered to protect the town from the evil spirit, but the spirit continues to attack residents.

Chief Fanutale said since Saturday, the evil spirit has entered the town three times thus leaving two people unconscious.

"It passes during night, and as soon it sees anyone, that person will just shout and fall on the ground until we apply traditional medicine before the person can get normal," the Town Chief noted.

He told this paper that the traditional hunters are yet to come up with clear understanding relative to dealing with the 'evil spirit.'

One of the victims Korto Momu told our correspondent that since she saw the unknown creature, she has not been able to even go on her farm due to fear of an attack by the creature.

"It can only stand on your way; sometimes it just appears before you as soon you see it, then it disappears," Korto added.

As a result of the reported attacks, residents in the area no longer go on their farms alone.

When contacted, the newly appointed Native Superintendent of Bong County Moses Suakollie said they will work with the townspeople to address the situation.