Liberia: Dr. Jallah's Lawyer Refutes

The legal lawyer for Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Health Minister-designate has refuted claims by family members of the late Pastor Desiree Fahnbulleh, who died at the Hope for Women International Incorporated Hospital in December 2016.

Addressing a press conference Thursday in Paynesville, former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia Cllr. Felecia V. Coleman said there is no lawsuit of murder against Dr. Jallah as claimed by Larry Fahnbulleh, widower of the deceased.

Instead, she said, the family of the deceased filed an action of damages for 'Wrongful Death' against Hope for Women International, a medical center owned by Dr. Jallah.

Cllr. Coleman said while she could not comment on the case because it is still in court, however, she thought it wise to respond to some of the issues raised by the widower during his news conference on Wednesday.

The astute Liberian lawyer said Dr. Jallah has not been held liable for the death of Pastor Desiree by the court, because the case is yet to be heard.

She said since the case was filed at the court, family members of the deceased are yet to pursue it.

Beside, Cllr. Coleman said the report of Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) that family of the deceased are alluding to is inconclusive, considering that the Board of the Council did not endorse it.

The former Associate Justice further said her client challenged findings of the investigation done by few members of LMDC and expressed same to the council through a written communication dated February 21, 2017.

Cllr. Coleman explained that Dr. Jallah wrote the council calling for it to re-investigate the matter, because she was not satisfied with the first investigation.

She told journalists that since her client's communication, the council is yet to respond or even conduct another investigation.

Cllr. Coleman further said Dr. Jallah was not in the country when Pastor Jallah died; beside she was not the one who performed the operation, instead, it was Dr. Lorraine Cooper who was in charge of the hospital at the time.

The legal practitioner said Dr. Jallah regrets the death of Pastor Desiree.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Coleman said Dr. Jallah is well placed to transform the health sector of Liberia.

She said Dr. Jallah has made tremendous impact in the health sector of Liberia, evidenced by her private hospital that provides free services to sexually abused victims.

Cllr. Coleman claimed that some people who have failed the health sector are the ones pushing the deceased's family to resist her nomination.

It can be recalled that during his news conference, Fahnbulleh said Dr. Jallah is culpable for the death of his wife.

"We are hurt, deeply frustrated over the nomination of Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah as Minister of Health Republic of Liberia," Fahnbulleh said.

He called on President George M. Weah to witness the appointment of Dr. Jallah.

The family of the deceased filed a lawsuit for wrongful death against the hospital represented by its medical director Dr. Jallah and Dr. Cooper.

The family argued that Dr. Jallah who had assured the late Fahnbulleh that she would have safely delivered in the country after the deceased sought advice to travel out of the country.

They claimed Dr. Jallah exhibited sheer negligence that caused the death of their relative.