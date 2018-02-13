Liberia: Man, 45, Mysteriously Killed

A 45-year-old man was over the weekend discovered dead in his cassava farm in Grand Gedeh County.

The deceased, identified as Joseph Doe Sr., had lived in Grand Gedeh County for several years prior to his demise.

Family members, speaking to journalists at the weekend, demanded justice for the death of their late father and son Joseph Doe.

They said circumstances surrounding his death should be investigated and perpetrators brought to book.

Joseph Doe's lifeless body was discovered on February 9, 2018 on his cassava's farm, with blood oozing from his mouth, ears and eyes with several bruises on his body.

A son of the deceased, Hanson Doe, told journalists that his father was discovered dead on his cassava farm in Bezion, Kanogbo District, Grand Gedeh County.

According to him, his father left the house early Friday morning for the cassava farm and did not return, a situation that led to his wife Nancy Doe, expressing concern over his prolonged stay in the farm.

She requested her youngest son to check on the farm regarding their father's prolonged stay since morning hours, Hanson said.

Hanson said upon his small brother's arrival on the farm, he met their father's (Joseph Doe) lifeless body lying in the pool of blood and he immediately informed the townspeople and police officers assigned in the area.

Hanson Doe further explained that when the police and other people arrived on the scene, the police informed family members that there was no foulplay.

He noted that the police told them to sign for the body and take it to funeral home but the Doe's family refused because they believed their father never died a natural death due to bruises on his body.

Hanson said his family migrated from Grand Kru County to Grand Gedeh County in 2007, and his late father was hard-working, noting that his father was a construction worker who used to build houses for people in the area.

The late Doe had seven children and his wife, Nancy Doe.

The family members are calling on the Government of Liberia to conduct an investigation regarding the death of Joseph Doe.