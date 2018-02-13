Nigeria: Experts Warn Against Fake Tyres, Electrical Equipment in Circulation

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) has warned that most domestic hazards associated with electrical and electronic equipment are caused by substandard electrical equipment.

The agency added that most road mishaps in the country are caused when road users purchase and use fake and substandard tyres.

Dr Michael Mlahaga Iorbee of the Department of Vocational and Technical Education, Benue State University, Makurdi, and Engr. Emmanuel Okolo of Michelin Tyre Services Company Ltd, respectively, made this disclosure during the stakeholders' workshop on "Reduction of Substandard Products in Nigeria for South-South zone" held at Prof. Eyo Ita House, Calabar, Cross River State capital.

Iorbee who is also a consultant with Son, while delivering paper on the topic: "Impacts of Substandard Products, Case Study of Electrical Products and Appliances," stated that "electricity is a good servant but a bad master, and can give you all the service, but once a single equipment is substandard it disrupts the whole system."

"Despite the efforts by the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure that the Nigerian market is free from substandard electrical products, the menace still persists at an alarming rate, and I want Nigerians to beware of this trend," he said.

"Test and close examination of many conductors show that the cables do not conform to the requirements of the Electrical Safety Standard AS/NLS/500.

The plastic insulation and sheating becomes brittle within a short period of time and cracks exposing the conducting material and potentially causing electrical shocks, short circuit and fire outbreak," he said

Delivering lecture on the topic, "Impact of Substandard Products, Case Study of Passenger Vehicle Tyres," Engr Okolo, revealed that 35 percent of road accidents in Nigeria are caused by fake and substandard tyres, and went on to educate participants at the workshop on how to differentiate between a genuine and substandard tyre.

In his speech at the event, the Director General of SON, Osita Aboloma, represented by the Regional Coordinator of SON (South South), Mr. Papanye Don Pedro, disclosed that SON has introduced another measure called Product Authentication Mark (PAM) to help bring to the barest minimum the influx and production of substandard goods into the Nigerian market.

He said, "PAM will complement other measures already in place such as Nigerian Quality Mark (NIS), Nigerian Quality Awards (NGA), SONCAP, MANCAP, etc."

He said the organisation's battle against the menace of substandard products was a never-ending one because those he described as "unscrupulous individuals" kept innovating new ways to manufacture and import substandard products.

"Substandard products harm our economy: they close genuine businesses and investments, cripple industries and lead to job losses. They also weaken competitive advantage," he said.

The state coordinator of SON, Cross River State, Mr Emmanuel Ogbuji, said SON would soon embark on aggressive clampdown on firms and premises indulging in substandard products in the state.