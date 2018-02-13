13 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Namport Donates Laboratory to Diaz Primary

By Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz — Namport's Social Investment Fund has donated an information communication and technology (ICT) laboratory worth about N$200,000 to Diaz Primary School in Lüderitz.

It procured laptops, printers and chairs for the ICT laboratory while a separate amount of N$49,000 was used for the upgrading of the girls' and boys' toilets at Lüderitz Junior Secondary.

Lüderitz port manager Max Kooper officially handed over 30 laptops, two printers and 30 chairs for the computer laboratory to Diaz Primary School principal, Bendos Garoeb.

During the handing over Kooper stated that Namport's Social Investment Fund was created as part of its commitment and drive to reinvest and plough back into the community.

He explained the fund sees education as a critical component in realising sustainable development as this guarantees a future with sound and competent leaders. Namib Circuit Inspector, Casius Shanyengange applauded Namport for its contribution towards the betterment of education in the region. He said the donation of laptops to Diaz Primary School is a step in the right direction.

"A donation towards the empowering of young minds especially in the ICT field is a dream come true for the school and the right step to realise Vision 2030... this per the Harambee (Prosperity) Plan not to leave any child behind," stated Shanyengange.

Garoeb applauded Namport for its latest act of generosity. "We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to open up our learners' minds to the exploration of mathematical and scientific facets of education, as well as excelling in computer proficiency".

