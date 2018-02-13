Ethiopia: Shops, Schools Shut During Oromia Stay-at-Home Protest

Photo: Addis Standard

Businesses and schools are closed, and transport was disrupted to and from Lege T'afo, on the eastern outskirt of Addis Abeba, as the stay-at-home protest in Oromia enters its second day.

Businesses and schools are closed, and transport was disrupted to and from Lege T'afo, on the eastern outskirt of Addis Abeba, as the stay-at-home protest in Oromia enters its second day.

Smoke was seen pluming from burning tyres near Ropak Real Estate, a wealthy neighborhood, and AS reporters and a photographer saw a heavy police presence on alert starting from Yeka.

All taxis, buses and Bajajs are not going to Lege T'afo currently. More members of the Addis Abeba police commission were seen arriving in the area, while transport to Lege T'afo still disrupted. A resident near Ropak real estate told AS many residents were unable to get transport to go to work.