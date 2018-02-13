13 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Youth to Set Up Zinc Processing Factory

By Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya — The Oshikoto Youth Forum Organisation has unveiled plans for the construction of a zinc processing factory at Enzile village in Omuntele constituency, which will create employment for 40 young people.

This is according to the forum's chairperson Naftal Nuule, who said the project would need an initial start-up capital of N$2.2 million.

"Right now, we are still lobbying for funds to start the project. In the meantime, we have decided to set up a poultry farm, still in Omuntele, to raise funds," said Nuule, adding that once the poultry project becomes a success they will roll it out to two more constituencies.

"The organisation is striving to create poverty-alleviating projects and fight youth unemployment in the region, and this is one of the ways of how we want to meet the government halfway. The poultry project will cost around N$800,000, and hopefully by June/July it will be up and running, which will see 15 youths employed. We ventured into this because the region is of an agricultural background, so it will minimise the cost of training," said Nuule. In addition, Nuule encouraged the youth to come up with tangible ideas as the organisation's purpose is to facilitate and convey ideas to the right people. "Towards mid-year, we will host a youth seminar, a platform where the young generation of the region can share their thoughts such as the challenges faced in their areas, and present workable ideas that can be for the benefit of all. I have toured almost all the constituencies, and there is one common thing I established, which is high unemployment, which we as the youth should work together in fighting," Nuule said.

