13 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Tough Times Awaiting Agriculture This Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — The Namibian meat industry, as is with the Namibian economy in general, remains under severe pressure and will do so for the remainder of 2018, given world economic indicators.

Challenges and efforts by the Meat Board of Namibia (MBN) will thus be confined to addressing ways to drastically limit expenditure and grow income of the value chain.

"The most important aspect to deal with is, to assist with the facilitation of processes to establish markets for Northern Communal Areas (NCAs) cattle producers," says MBN general manager, Paul Strydom.

Another aspect to receive attention will be sheep exports through the Sheep Marketing Scheme. Industry presentations were made to the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF). MBN together with the sheep industry is in the process of developing proposals to address price differentials between Namibian and South African export abattoirs, the availability of quotas to producers, and perhaps other marketing channels to ensure a fair dispensation, amongst others.

Over the long term, the financing of critical functions of the Directorate: Veterinary Services for the export of livestock and meat needs to be addressed and solved. Also important is the improvement of the competitiveness of cattle slaughter prices and/or containment of cattle production costs. MBN and its industry committees recommend the commissioning of research into the competiveness of the different value chain components.

Inefficiencies will be identified and solutions recommended. It is important that all stakeholders contribute in the successful solution to a competitive cattle and sheep slaughter industry.

Namibia

80% of Zambezi Households Have No Toilets - Report

A report released by the Namibia Intercensal Demographic Survey in 2016 shows that about 80% of households in the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.