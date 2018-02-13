Namibia: //Karas Governor Warns Against Absenteeism

//Karas governor Lucia Basson has warned civil servants in the region against absenteeism, coming to work late and not implementing government directives.

Speaking at the first meeting of the year for the //Karas Regional Council yesterday at Keetmanshoop, the governor reminded officials that the region is not exempt from implementing government directives aimed at cost-saving in the wake of the country's economic crisis.

"There are funds always available for some people to travel and not others, while there is a very clear standing directive on travelling," she stated.

Basson said she was aware of some civil servants reporting to work at 15h00 three times a month, and to her surprise, supervisors do not take appropriate action against those culprits.

"Please, if you do not want to work, just resign. The queue for those who want to work is long," she remarked.

"How do you feel getting a full salary that you did not work for?" the governor asked.

"It is a shame really, you are stealing from government, for your information", she added.

Basson cautioned those who are "forever absent" from work that she would be using powers vested in her by the President to deal with them.

She said the recently drafted strategic plan for the regional council must not be allowed to gather dust, but should serve as an "encouragement document" because a lot of money had been spent on compiling it.

"In fact, I must get quarterly reports on its progress," the governor stressed.

Moreover, she urged civil servants to start working as a unit to provide quality service to the region's inhabitants.

"We have a beautiful vision, but the question is: are we living up to it administratively?" the region's first citizen asked.

On his part, //Karas Regional Council chairperson Jan Scholtz called on civil servants and political office-bearers to relook all government programmes to ensure the speedy delivery of capital projects.

"It is no secret that the country is going through some economic challenges at the moment. But what we have learnt from successful countries is that economic challenges only serve to improve our capacity to respond to them through innovation and ingenuity," he noted.

The regional councillor reiterated to development stakeholders that council is not an institution built on its own, but is there instead to enable them to carry out their developmental projects.

"We have adopted a new outward-looking approach as the regional council, and this means we are enablers of local authorities, businesses and other developmental partners.