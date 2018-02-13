South Africa: IFP Supports Zulu Royal Family's Decision On Miway Insurance Company Debacle

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party says its fully supports the Zulu royal family's decision to lodge a complaint following the leaking of a recorded MiWay insurance conversation with His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

"This situation underlines the need to find effective solutions to tackle widespread infringements of consumer rights in South Africa. Consumers privacy should not be violated.

We support whatever action the royal family takes under the law.

We urge the law enforcers to take tough action against any violation of consumers rights, whether it is over pricing and hoarding by unscrupulous traders or businesses. We urge the consumers to unite against malpractice and become more active in upholding their rights," said IFP National Chairperson, Mr Blessed Gwala MPL.

"The government should make sure that the Consumer Protection Act doesn't turn into another ineffective law. There is an urgent need to expand its work in all sectors in order to implement the consumers rights law more effective.

We warn businesses that they must be careful not to cross the lines into customers personal space. Companies should be a bit careful. If you look at this matter there is a real concern that the NCPA is being disregarded by most businesses.

We call for more awareness on consumer protection rights. We further call on the National Consumer Commission to investigate this matter urgently," concluded Mr Gwala.