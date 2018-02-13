South Africa: ANC Launches Three-Pronged Bid to Remove Jacob Zuma After He Back-Tracked

analysis

President Jacob Zuma had agreed to step down after meeting ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night, only to back-track on Monday, demanding that the NEC write him a letter that he will personally respond to. Meanwhile it is believed that the ANC will call for its own motion of no confidence in the President and will ask opposition parties to support this. Over and above this, the ANC hopes to invoke its own constitution to recall the President.



While ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and secretary general Ace Magashule were meeting with President Jacob Zuma on Monday night, two-thirds of NEC members at the special meeting called on Zuma to go.

According to an insider, former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa likened the moment to Zanu-PF's removal of President Robert Mugabe in November and pleaded with the party not to "lose it" and to read the mood of the South African people.

Of the 80 NEC members, 64 spoke and two-thirds unanimously wanted the President to step down. Those who argued in support of Zuma were Thandi Mahambehlala, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Bongani Bongo with Dlamini Zuma pleading passionately for unity, for the party not to fight and...