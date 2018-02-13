13 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: BoT to Stimulate Private Sector Credit Growth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daily News Reporter

BANK of Tanzania (BoT) will maintain the accommodative monetary policy stance to stimulate further recovery of growth of private sector credit and general support of various economic activities.

According to BoT Monetary Policy Statement Mid- Year Review 2017/18, BoT will continue to closely monitor and manage movements in banks' clearing balances to instill stability of money market interest rates

. The stability of money market interest rates is critical as the bank plans to adopt interest ratebased monetary policy framework, where the overnight interbank cash market interest rate will be an operational target instead of average reserve money.

"BoT has made necessary preparations to facilitate smooth adoption and operation of the new monetary policy framework under the interest rate-based framework," stated the report. It added, these include development of an electronic interbank cash market trading platform, operational guidelines for interbank cash market, and General Master Repurchase Agreement (GMRA) to improve repo operations.

The trading platform will help banks to trade smoothly online and in a transparent manner and thus facilitate price discovery.

BoT has also extended the maturity spectrum of eligible treasury securities to be used as collateral by accepting all maturities of government securities with prescribed margins. This contrasts with the previous arrangement where only government securities with remaining maturity of not more than 180 days were accepted.

This move will also help to address the problem of market segmentation. Under the new framework, the Central Bank Policy Rate (CBR) will be decided by the Monetary Policy Committee and announced to the general public.

The Bank will take policy actions to keep the Interbank Cash Market (IBCM) rate close to the policy rate. It is envisaged that the policy rate will be bounded by rates pertaining to standing facilities that will be available to take care of liquidity shortages or excesses.

Interest rates will continue to be market determined and the Bank will continue to promote development of a more efficient interbank cash market in order to improve price discovery and reduce interest rate volatility, while promoting transmission mechanism of the monetary policy signals.

Tanzania

China to Establish U.S.$62 Million Transport University in Tanzania

China will build a university that will specifically cater for transport needs in the country, State House said… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.