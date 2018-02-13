Cameroon: Fight Against Drugs, Cybercrimes - CERAC Takes Campaign to MINTOM Youths

The occasion was an opportunity for the charitable association to hand over gifts to schools, rural women and health centres in the locality of the South Region.

On the occasion of the 52nd National Youth Day, the non-profitable organisation of Cameroon's First Lady, the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), organised educative talks with youths of Mintom Sub division in the Dja and Lobo Division of the South Region on social ills plaguing the youthful generation nationwide.

The personal representative of the First Lady at the event which took place on February 9, 2018, was Béatrice Evou Mekou, Head of CERAC Delegation to the South Region.

The presence of a CERAC delegation at Mintom was a clear indication that the First Lady, Chantal Biya, reserved celebration to mark this year's Youth Day with youths in the locality so that they can become responsible citizens. Béatrice Evou Mekou and her crew began discussions with students of Government Secondary School Mintom in their various classrooms.

The ladies had discussions with students on hygiene and sanitation, HIV/AIDS and the humanitarian activities of Mrs Chantal Biya amongst other topics. Later at the Mintom ceremonial ground, the population as well as youths listened to talks from experts from the Ministries of Public Health, Social Affairs, Posts and Telecommunications, the General Delegation For National Security, the National Committee for the Fight Against Drugs, the National Agency For Information and Communication Technologies on the negative consequences of drugs and other stimulants on the health of youths, cyber criminality and inherent risk linked to the uncensored use of social network, sexuality and unwanted pregnancy, Sexually Transmissible Infections (STIs) and hepatitis A, B and C.

The Permanent Secretary for the Drug Control Committee, Pascal Magloire Awono said drug consumption was an epidemic amongst young people as some 12,000 youths between the ages of 13 and 15 consume drugs such as cannabis and tramadol.

With the negative impact on their behaviour and studies, students were advised to shun drug consumption and other practices which hinder their proper behaviour in the society. Parents were also called to take major responsibility in following-up their children's education, not to offer them mobile phones when they are still minors and also to teach them to be respectful, discipline and assiduous.

The personal representative of the First Lady said it was an opportunity for CERAC to equip some 60 rural women associations with modern agricultural tools, schools with didactic materials and cleaning equipment, drugs and other medical equipment to health structures as well as special gifts to bike riders, association of Baka and clergy.

While noting that some women have been trained by CERAC on how to process cassava into garri and other perishable products, Béatrice Evou Mekou said she hoped that the gifts will go a long way to improve the living conditions of the people.

Just like other speakers, Caroline Afane Mengue, on behalf of beneficiaries thanked the First Lady and her association for such timely gifts which she said will help them better dig the soil to cultivate crops for better living.