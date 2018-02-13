13 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Major Agri Conference Opens in Dodoma

By Daily News Reporter

STAKEHOLDERS in the agriculture sector convene in Dodoma from tomorrow for a three-day Annual Agricultural Policy Conference (AAPC) to assess progress in policy reforms and chart out agenda for the future reforms in the sector.

The Executive Secretary of Agricultural Non- State Actors Forum, Audax Rukonge, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the conference would bring together critical policy makers and other stakeholders including members of business community to share the latest empirical findings and assess progress in agricultural policy reforms.

They would also share successes, lessons learned in the reforms of the sector which employs two third of Tanzanians and identify remaining gaps.

It will be under the theme of "Integrating Food and Nutrition Security into Economic Transformation and Industrialisation Agenda: How can agriculture be the driver rather than follower of economic transformation in Tanzania?

" The conference will look at how key reform implementers of Tanzania's agricultural sector are delivering under agricultural sector policy, agricultural trade and marketing, and enabling environment for private sector investment, he said. They would also look at key under agricultural land access dynamics and land tenure policy, access to finance and technology, he said.

A Policy Advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture, Prof David Nyange said they would also take stock of a raft of measures introduced by the government to boost productivity in the agriculture sector and easing tax burden on farmers and livestock keepers.

A Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) representative, Giliard Teri said they would participate in the conference to share their experience with other stakeholders on investments and trade in the sector.

They would also be exploring new investment opportunities in the agricultural sector, he said

