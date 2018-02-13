MINISTER for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe has called upon Young Africans and Simba to construct their own stadiums to be used for local and international games.

He said this on Sunday after watching the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup encounter between hosts Simba and Djibouti's Gendamairie which ended 4-0 in a favour of the home side.

"Both Yanga and Simba are the oldest clubs in the country hence time has come for them to build their own stadiums and stop relying on the National Stadium as their home ground for competitive matches," Mwakyembe said. Commenting on the game, the Minister lauded Simba for registering such a big victory and he expressed his belief that the Reds will succeed in their return leg.

"Today (Sunday), Simba have shown great performance which revealed that they have a good coach and squad as the entire team was united. With this display, I can proudly say football standards in the nation are improving," he said.

Adding, Mwakyembe urged Yanga to concentrate on their upcoming CAF Champions League second leg match against St Louis Suns of Seychelles. "Good result in football comes from adequate preparations and there are no miracles in football.

The only way to excel in football is by training a lot," said Mwakyembe. Furthermore, Mwakyembe clarified that the National stadium was renovated in such a way that it can not afford three competitive games per week that is why the Mainland Premier League match between Yanga and Njombe Mji took place at Uhuru Stadium as one way of preserving it to last for ten years without replanting new grasses. Speaking to members of press after the clash, Simba Assistant Coach Masoud Djuma hailed his side for winning the match with such a big margin.

"Our approach was to win the game which in the end has been fulfilled. It's good to see that both of our main strikers namely John Bocco and Emmanuel Okwi have scored and this outcome has given us momentum to win the upcoming CAF Confederations Cup encounters as well as Mainland Premier League fixtures," Djuma said.

He further said the most important thing to his side was the fact that they did not allow their opponents to score an away goal hence he was optimistic to do better in the returning leg.

Said Ndemla opened the goal account on the day with a brilliantly taken free-kick barely a minute into the contest that easily past visiting side goalie Bilal Ahmed.

Shortly before halftime, Captain John Bocco netted a brace to his name before Ugandan ace striker Emmanuel Okwi sealing off the win with a last minute volley to enable the Reds enjoy four-goal thriller.

It was a remarkable return for Simba into the continental assignments after missing the feat for four years but now they seem to have gained momentum to push forward