Tanzania Says Impressed With Progress On Construction of China-Funded Library

Dar es Salaam — The government of Tanzania said on Friday it was satisfied with progress made on the construction of a China-funded library in the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

Minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Joyce Ndalichako said construction of the state-of-the-art library at the campus has completed 90 percent and the remaining 10 percent will be completed by June this year.

"The facility has met the required academic standards and we hope it will help students to broaden the scope of learning and research," the minister said during an inspection tour of the construction site.

The 40-million-U.S.-dollar library complex comprises two major structures, one a library and the other housing Confucius Institute, which has been teaching Chinese language and culture at the university.

"The construction of the library is also part of strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two countries that has existed for many years now," Ndalichako said.

The minister said the library will also provide access for Tanzanian students to learn Chinese language, as China is one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

William Anangisye, vice-chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, said the library will play a major role in research undertakings and dissemination of knowledge through teaching programs and academic services.

"The library is a critical and strategic area in achieving this function. The completion of this library will facilitate the realization of the university's dream of becoming a world-class university," he said.

Wang Ke, Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, said the library will help elevate students' performance.

"As part of strengthening the cooperation, the Chinese government is happy to see Tanzania is developing in all spheres, and my government is eager to continue supporting Tanzania's social development," Wang said.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli laid the foundation stone for the construction of the library in June 2016.