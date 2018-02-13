Nigeria: Patience Jonathan Begs EFCC - Let's Settle

Former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan appears to be tired of fighting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in court and has asked for out-of-court settlement.

In a January 30, 2018 letter, titled "Proposal for out-of-Court Settlement of all cases related to Dame (Mrs.) Ibifaka Patience Jonathan," she told the EFCC of her intention to settle the matter.

The letter, which was written by her counsel, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), is being considered by the EFCC.

The letter said: "As senior counsel, representing Dame (Mrs.) Patience Jonathan (former First Lady) and companies linked to her and some family members, associates, companies and NGOs, we have thought it fit to engage your commission in a discussion over all issues involving her and the commission with a view to having amicable resolution of all cases as stated above.

"This will enable both sides create an atmosphere for mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence. We will therefore appreciate it, if you can give us an appointment at your earliest convenience to have a discussion over all matters involving her and members of her family.

"We believe that an amicable settlement will be in the best interest of both your commission and our client.

"We assure you of our utmost commitment and sincerity of purpose in this connection, and we solicit your cooperation in this regard. Please, accept the assurances of our warm regards."

Her letter came as EFCC stumbled on more startling information on how she piled up dollar deposits in Skye and First banks, including how she lavished part of the money.

According to TheNation, she blew thousands of dollars at highbrow stores in various capitals of the world.

The cash came from $11,849,069.03, which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said 31 individuals and companies paid into her two domiciliary accounts.

The accounts, which are Skye Bank (2110001712) and First Bank (2022648664) had "questionable deposits" between 2013 and 2017.

The Skye Bank account had about $7,452,319.32 lodged in it. Detectives found $4,036,750.00 in the second account with First Bank.

The ex-First Lady allegedly spent the cash at TFS stores, Selfridges, John Lewis, Kingsgate, Sainsbury's, Harrods, Marks and Spencer, Dolce and Gabbana, and Gina.

She went on a shopping spree in expensive outlets in the United States, Britain, Germany, Hong Kong, UAE, Italy and China.

The highest shopping was at Goyard Beijing in Beijing CN on January 28, 2014 where Mrs. Jonathan shelled out $28,388.72.

On the same day at Hulian Xinguang Beijing CN, she blew $13, 069.68 on some luxury items.

An EFCC source told The Nation that it iDVD considering the Former First Lady's offer if settlement.

"We have received a letter from the ex-First Lady, we are studying it on whether or not to accept the out-of-court settlement or allow justice to take its course."

Apart from the cash, the ex-First Lady is linked to 12 choice properties and a plot of land on which a building is being built.

The investigative team had recommended that Section 7 of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004 be invoked on the properties after due verification.

The assets linked to Mrs. Jonathan in Port Harcourt are: Former Customs Service officers mess; two duplexes at 2/3 Bauchi Street; landed property with blocks at Ambowei Street; 3 Luxury apartments of 4-bedroom each at Ambowei Street; and Grand View Hotel along airport road.

In Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, are two marble duplexes at Otioko GRA by Isaac Boro Expressway; Glass House along Sani Abacha Expressway which is housing Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board; Akemfa Etie Plaza by AP filling Station, Melford Okilo Road; and Aridolf Resort, Wellness and Spa on Sani Abacha Expressway.