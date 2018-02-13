Ethiopia: Road Map to Unleash Irrigation Potentials

" As the country has huge untouched potential of irrigable areas inboth water -rich and arid areas, it has come up with a new national road map, " said Dr Mekuria Tadesse, Secretariat Coordinator at the Ethiopia Agricultural Research Council.

He recently told The Ethiopian Herald that the national road map for irrigation development will robustly support the country's demand of agricultural products via ensuring national food security and boosting the foreign earnings as well.

According to him, though Ethiopia have about 42 million hectares of land which is conducive to irrigation development, it has to develop the sector using modern technology, mechanised farming and the like.

"The sector is beset by salinity of soils' and water pollution and so the new irrigation development road map hopefully will solve such problems at all."

Dr Mekuria ,therefore, noted that the road map is comprehensive and prepared to unlock the nation's irrigation potentials as a whole.

He also indicated that: "There are mega projects of irrigation that are prepared by Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity, therefore, I believe that the future of the nation's irrigation is rosy ."

Emphasizing on Ethiopia's potential of irrigation in strengthening its export earnings and mushrooming agro-industries, he called on investors to engage in irrigation farming as the sector has remained unexploited for many years .

He also urged that apart from the road map, irrigation technologies need to be expanded and received particular attention .