South Africa: SIU Confirms Hlaudi Motsoeneng Owes the SABC Over R21 Million

The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has today confirmed that it has issued a summons against the disgraced former SABC COO, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, for more than R21 million he owes the SABC.

Today in Parliament's Communications Committee, the SIU confirmed that the R21 million includes an R11.4 million "success fee" Motsoeneng received for the so-called MultiChoice "archives deal" and an additional R10.5 million in damages related to the irregular appointment and dismissal of staff.

It is to be welcomed that action against Motsoeneng continues.

It cannot be that individuals like Motsoeneng loot public institutions, resign or are dismissed and there is no further action. All stolen money must be returned to the public purse. We, therefore, welcome the SIU's action in this regard.

The tide is now finally turning for Motsoeneng and the self-proclaimed "organic intellectual".

The DA further notes that the SIU is currently investigating 8 of the contracts identified as dodgy during the SABC Ad Hoc Inquiry. This also includes the questionable R460 million contract with Multichoice.

Motsoeneng is however not the only person implicated in the SABC Ad Hoc Inquiry report. Compromised individuals such as James Aguma and especially Minister Faith Muthambi must also be prosecuted for any wrongdoing.

The SIU plans to hand over the Interim Presidential Report on their investigations into these dodgy contracts to the Office of the President on 31 May 2018. The DA looks forward to receiving the final findings from the SIU in order for it to be scrutinised by the public and bring all those implicated to book.

Phumzile Van Damme MP

DA Shadow Minister of Communications