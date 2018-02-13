South Africa: Together, We Have Pushed Back Day Zero Again

press release

We all join in celebrating the news that Day Zero has been pushed back to 4 June 2018, as a result of the lowest daily consumption average yet of 529 million litres a day for the past week.

Over this past weekend, residents consumed just 499 million litres a day, the first time we have achieved the daily target of less than 500 ML.

I thank residents for their commitment shown. If we keep consumption this low for the weeks and months to come, we will defeat Day Zero in 2018.

We all must continue using less than 50l per day, so that we can move Day Zero even further back and defeat it altogether.

I also know that for many residents living in apartment blocks or in high-lying areas, there has already been significant water disruptions as a result of the City's pressure reduction efforts. We know that this is a great inconvenience, and we ask that residents continue to report complaints to the City so that they can be systematically addressed. We also ask for patience given the high number of complaints that the City teams are currently dealing with.

I congratulate and thank all Capetonians on their efforts to Defeat Day Zero.

