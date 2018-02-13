Nigeria: Communal Clashes Escalate Nigeria Displacement Crisis

Abuja — CLASHES between farmers and herdsmen coupled with ongoing anti-terror operations by the military have displaced about 80 000 civilians in Nigeria since the beginning of the year.

The latest wave of displacements leaves some 1 782 490 people, or 339 037 families, displaced around the conflict-torn West African country.

This is an increase of 4,5 percent from the end of last year.

According to the International Office of Migration (IOM), this increase represents a change from the trend of steadily decreasing numbers, observed between May and December 2017.

Most of the displacements have been noted in the Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno,Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States.

Borno suffered the most of the exodus of people from their homes as over 50 000 were displaced.

The northeastern state is the epicentre of the Boko Haram terrorism.

Humanitarian organisations reported that 70 percent of refugees classified food as their main unmet need.

Cholera, malaria and fevers are the most prevalent health problems.

Almost half the number of children in affected areas are out of school.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country of some 190 million people, has suffered violence by the Boko Haram in almost ten years.

In recent months, clashes between farmers and nomadic herdsmen have left hundreds of people dead.