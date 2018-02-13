12 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Miguna Sues the State for Being Declared Illegal Immigrant

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Racheal Mburu

Nairobi — Miguna Miguna who was been declared a prohibited immigrant in Kenya has sued the government following his deportation and cancellation of his citizenship.

The self declared general of National Resistance Movement (NRM) now wants the decision suspended to allow him return to the Country and defend his citizenship.

Under a certificate of urgency, Miguna has accused Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalagwa of acting in violation of the Constitution.

Through Khaminwa &Khaminwa Advocates, Miguna insists that Kihalagwa does not have powers to deprive him his citizenship by birth even on the claim of duo nationality without notice and hearing.

Saying he was born on December 31 1962 in Nyando Kisumu County, Miguna wants unrestricted entry back to the country arguing he is entitled to liberty, freedom of association and right to own property.

Among the declarations, Miguna is seeking include, that revocation and confiscation of his passport and other identity documents saying it was unlawful and amounts to abuse of office.

Also sought is a declaration that NRM is not an illegal movement.

In addition he wants the criminal proceedings lodged against him before the Kajiado Law Court's quashed.

Kenya

Githu Muigai Resigns as Attorney General

Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai has resigned. Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.