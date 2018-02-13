Somalia: Minster Hosh Details His Working Trip to Puntland

Somalia's Minister of Constitution Abdirahman Hosh Jibril is in Garowe for talks. The minister told reporters that his trip to Garowe aimed to hold consultation with Puntland civil society and parliament on constitutional review process.

Members from the Constitutional Review and Implementation Oversight Committee of Somali Parliamentary and the Independent Constitutional Review and Implementation Commission accompanied the minister on visit to Garowe.

The minister's working visit to Garowe comes amid agreement reached by Somali Federal and regional states on the 2020 polls.