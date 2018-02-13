13 February 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Two Arrested for Stealing Ultra Sound Machine in Balaka

By Mary Makhiringa

Balaka — Ulongwe Police in Balaka have arrested Geoffrey Chinyama, 31, and Laiton Juma, 22, for stealing a portable Ultra sound machine belonging to Dr Briony Acroyd of Balaka District Hospital.

Balaka Police received information on February 8, 2018 that a portable Ultra sound machine belonging to Dr Briony Acroyd which is used for diagnosing breast cancer, was stolen from him when he was going to Mangochi to attend to cancer patients.

The incident occurred when Chinyama and Juma together with their friends disguised as good Samaritans to help Acroyd to remove his vehicle from the mud where it had stuck along the Liwonde - Mangochi road; but ended up stealing from him in the process.

Confirming the arrest to Malawi News Agency (Mana), Balaka Police Publicist, Edith Kachotsa said when they received the complaint, the officers launched swift investigations.

"On February 11, 2018, a team of detectives from Ulongwe Police received a tip off from the community that someone "suspicious" was keeping a laptop in his house. When the police followed up the tip they arrested Chinyama and Juma and in the process recovered the [stolen] machine," said Kachotsa.

Both Chinyama and Juma hail from Saliwa Village in Traditional Authority Kalembo in the district. The two will appear before the court soon to answer charges of theft.

