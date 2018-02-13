13 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Canada Police Investigating Death of Somali Man

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ottawa police major crime unit is investigating a homicide after the body of a man was found in a car on Northview Road on Sunday morning.

Egal Daud, 30, was found at approximately 10 a.m., according to a release from Ottawa Police Service.

Police have released few details about the death, but on Sunday afternoon officers in two police SUVs sat parked alongside the white Honda Civic in which the body was found. The snow-covered car was parked in a small lot at the rear of the apartment complex at 32-50 Northview Rd., which is southeast of the intersection of Merivale and Baseline roads.

Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off a playgrounds and small wooded area adjacent the parking lot as plainclothes officers went door to door through the neighbourhood.

The man's body was found around 10 a.m. Police believe the victim was in his 20s and were expected to release more information Monday morning.

t is Ottawa's fifth homicide of 2018.

Somalia

World Court Elects Its First Somali President

Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf has become the first Somali to lead the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague,… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.