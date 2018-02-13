Somalia: Canada Police Investigating Death of Somali Man

The Ottawa police major crime unit is investigating a homicide after the body of a man was found in a car on Northview Road on Sunday morning.

Egal Daud, 30, was found at approximately 10 a.m., according to a release from Ottawa Police Service.

Police have released few details about the death, but on Sunday afternoon officers in two police SUVs sat parked alongside the white Honda Civic in which the body was found. The snow-covered car was parked in a small lot at the rear of the apartment complex at 32-50 Northview Rd., which is southeast of the intersection of Merivale and Baseline roads.

Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off a playgrounds and small wooded area adjacent the parking lot as plainclothes officers went door to door through the neighbourhood.

The man's body was found around 10 a.m. Police believe the victim was in his 20s and were expected to release more information Monday morning.

t is Ottawa's fifth homicide of 2018.