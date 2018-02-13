Somalia: One Killed in Inter-Government Forces Fight in Mogadishu

A fight has erupted between Somalia's security forces established for disarming within the city of Mogadishu and armed military officers in Dharkenley district on Tuesday.

The confrontation broke out after the newly formed Mogadishu Stabilization unit forces tried to disarm military soldiers in an area near Ex-control Afgoye checkpoint.

The military personnel resisted the order and it has led to the fight between the two sides, according to the eyewitnesses who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

At least soldier lost his life in the clash while six others from both sides have sustained wounds in the gunfight.

Residents said the fighting was terrifying. Somali security officials are yet to comment on the battle between the troops within Somali armed forces.

The weak UN-backed government is now battling the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab, but many members of its security forces are badly trained and coordination is poor.