Kenya: Githu Muigai Resigns as Attorney General

Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai has resigned.

Prof Muigai will leave his State Law Office job six-and-a-half years after he took office in August 2011.

He will be replaced, if approved by the National Assembly, by President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Kihara Kariuki.

“I have received with regret the resignation of Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai. I thank him for his service for the last six and a half years,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a tweet from his verified account.

That tweet sent out at 2.51pm sealed the career of a man who had distinguished himself at Sheria House with his impeccably good English.

Prof Muigai took over from Amos Wako in August 2011 following the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution that required him (Mr Wako) to exit office.

Mr Wako, now the Busia Senator, had served for two decades as the country’s top legal adviser.

Prof Muigai holds a bachelor's degree in Law degree from the University of Nairobi, a master's degree in International Law from Columbia University School of Law, and was awarded a doctorate degree in law in November 2002.