analysis

Two things are certain: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will take over the Presidency of the country once Jacob Zuma steps down, and Zuma has agreed to do so. One massively big elephant remains in the room, however, and that is: when exactly will Zuma go?

By CARIEN DU PLESSIS

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule was given the unenviable task of delivering two messages: one to President Jacob Zuma from the national executive committee meeting, on their resolution that he should go, and the other was the message to the media, about Zuma's recall.

"It is about aligning behind the new leader," Magashule explained when asked if it was a difficult task for him, given his long-standing loyalty to Zuma, and given even his recent defence of Zuma (and that supposed slip on the clip widely circulated on social media when he still called Zuma ANC president).

Magashule confirmed most of what had been reported, that the National Executive Council (NEC), in its 13-hour meeting on Monday, agreed that Zuma should step down, and that there were disagreements about time lines.

Zuma had wanted three to six months for a handover period; the ANC had wanted him gone already.

There was...