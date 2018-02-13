South Africa: Editorial - Jacob Zuma - Man of No Character

editorial

A person's real character always emerges under pressure, and Zuma is certainly this country's ground zero right now.

And everything that the people of South Africa could learn about Zuma's character over the years, and especially now, is that he doesn't have one.

He claimed he loved his South Africa, but he did everything in his power to ruin the country he "led" for so many years.

He allowed the Guptas, and many more like them, to run roughshod over the South African people, ruining millions of lives and robbing the country of its future.

It never mattered to him that black people's lives in the country he presided over were not getting better, and for most of them, were getting worse.

His years in power brought in the worst enemy of a human being's spirit - hopelessness.

Millions were waking up in the country Jacob Zuma was busy ruining, knowing their todays would not be better than their yesterdays and tomorrows were going to be equally hopeless too. He never cared.

Zuma and his henchmen - and women - have over the years steadily eroded the very fundamentals of a modern democratic society, from attacking the public protector (and...