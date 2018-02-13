Liberia: Catalyst Apologizes to Ex-DEA Boss

The Management of The Catalyst Newspaper has termed as highly unprofessional, unethical and embarrassing recent reports published in its February 5 and February 7 2018 editions in which its Editor-In-Chief, KpadehZ. Smith, reported and made to be published erroneous, spiteful and totally inaccurate information about former Director of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

In both the February 5 and February 7 editions of The Catalyst, Editor-In-Chief Kpadeh Z. Smith divulged what we now find to be mischievous and false information ranging from the former DEA Director's alleged bad labor practices to his refusal quit office following presidential mandate to do so to, amongst other things.

The management and editorial board of The Catalyst Newspaper, following a review of the serial publications--a review necessitated by a protest from the former DEA director--found that the information and reports provided by Editor-In-Chief and published by the Newspaper were trumped up and a far cry from the truth and contravened the elementary tenets of journalisms relative to truth telling, balance and accuracy.

The Editor-In-Chief, in a conference, admitted to gross professional breaches, pleaded for mercy from the former DEA Director and requested the Management of The Catalyst to allow him to issue a written and published apology as well as a retraction of all and sundry that was divulged and reported by him and published in the newspaper, the paper's publisher, D. S. K. Davis said in a statement.

Mr. Kpadeh Z. Smith also admitted that his sources were inauthentic, unreliable and immaterial and could not stand the test of legal scrutiny, as most of his sources so-called anonymous sources were former employees caught in criminal acts, investigated by an independent panel, convicted and dismissed.

Thus, Mr. Smith has asked this Management of The Catalyst to apologize to Mr. Souh and retract the stories he described as indefensible in its entirety and to have this retraction published in at least two editions of the newspaper with similar prominence given the previous publications.

In view of the circumstances, the Management and Editorial Board of The Catalyst, including Mr. Kpadeh Z. Smith, herewith retract the stories and reports published in the February 5 and 7 2018, Vol. 5 No. 13, and Vol. 5 No. 14 editions of the newspaper. We further hereby register our unrestrained, heartfelt and sincere apology to Mr. Anthony Souh, former Director of the Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA) for any harm, injury and damage those publications might have caused him, promising never to repeat the errors and professional deviations orchestrated by our Editor In Chief.

"We also apologize to the general public and to other sources that might have been wrongly injured by the publications, including friendly diplomatic partners and sources unfairly mentioned, specifically in the February 7 edition of the newspaper," the paper said.