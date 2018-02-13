13 February 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Catalyst Apologizes to Ex-DEA Boss

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Management of The Catalyst Newspaper has termed as highly unprofessional, unethical and embarrassing recent reports published in its February 5 and February 7 2018 editions in which its Editor-In-Chief, KpadehZ. Smith, reported and made to be published erroneous, spiteful and totally inaccurate information about former Director of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

In both the February 5 and February 7 editions of The Catalyst, Editor-In-Chief Kpadeh Z. Smith divulged what we now find to be mischievous and false information ranging from the former DEA Director's alleged bad labor practices to his refusal quit office following presidential mandate to do so to, amongst other things.

The management and editorial board of The Catalyst Newspaper, following a review of the serial publications--a review necessitated by a protest from the former DEA director--found that the information and reports provided by Editor-In-Chief and published by the Newspaper were trumped up and a far cry from the truth and contravened the elementary tenets of journalisms relative to truth telling, balance and accuracy.

The Editor-In-Chief, in a conference, admitted to gross professional breaches, pleaded for mercy from the former DEA Director and requested the Management of The Catalyst to allow him to issue a written and published apology as well as a retraction of all and sundry that was divulged and reported by him and published in the newspaper, the paper's publisher, D. S. K. Davis said in a statement.

Mr. Kpadeh Z. Smith also admitted that his sources were inauthentic, unreliable and immaterial and could not stand the test of legal scrutiny, as most of his sources so-called anonymous sources were former employees caught in criminal acts, investigated by an independent panel, convicted and dismissed.

Thus, Mr. Smith has asked this Management of The Catalyst to apologize to Mr. Souh and retract the stories he described as indefensible in its entirety and to have this retraction published in at least two editions of the newspaper with similar prominence given the previous publications.

In view of the circumstances, the Management and Editorial Board of The Catalyst, including Mr. Kpadeh Z. Smith, herewith retract the stories and reports published in the February 5 and 7 2018, Vol. 5 No. 13, and Vol. 5 No. 14 editions of the newspaper. We further hereby register our unrestrained, heartfelt and sincere apology to Mr. Anthony Souh, former Director of the Drugs Enforcement Agency (DEA) for any harm, injury and damage those publications might have caused him, promising never to repeat the errors and professional deviations orchestrated by our Editor In Chief.

"We also apologize to the general public and to other sources that might have been wrongly injured by the publications, including friendly diplomatic partners and sources unfairly mentioned, specifically in the February 7 edition of the newspaper," the paper said.

Liberia

Statement by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Receipt of the Ibrahim Prize

It is an honor to have been selected for the Ibrahim Prize for African Leadership. By choice, I have led a life of… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

Copyright © 2018 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.