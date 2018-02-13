13 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Nicos Anastasiades On His Re-Election As President of Cyprus Republic

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Nicos Anastasiades on his re-election as president of the Republic of Cyprus.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed to Anastasiades his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for full success in his high office to achieve the aspirations of the friendly Cypriot people for further progress and prosperity.

HM the king also expressed his satisfaction with the links of friendship and mutual esteem uniting the two countries, and with the ongoing development of the fruitful cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Cyprus.

The Sovereign reiterated his determination to continue to work with president Anastasiades to further strengthen these relations and broaden their scope in order to serve the interests of the two friendly peoples, and to contribute to the promotion of security and sustainable development in the Mediterranean region.

Morocco

