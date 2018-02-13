Morocco: Russian Plane Crash - HM the King Offers Condolences to President Vladimir Poutine

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Poutine, after a Russian passenger plane crashed near Moscow soon after take-off, killing all 71 people on board.

In this message, HM the King expressed to the Russian president his heartfelt condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, as well as his solidarity with and compassion for grieving families and the friendly Russian people.

The Sovereign reaffirmed his sympathy for president Poutine in this painful moment, praying God to grant him and the victims' relatives patience and comfort.