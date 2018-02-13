Morocco's Panddh Was Favorably Perceived By Human Rights Actors & OHCHR

Rabat — The National Plan of Action on Democracy and Human Rights 2018-2021 (PANDDH) was favorably perceived by government and human rights actors as well as by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said, Tuesday in Rabat, minister of State for Human Rights, Mustapha Ramid.

Ramid, who was the guest of the Moroccan News Agency (MAP) forum, held under the theme "The national plan of action on democracy and human rights 2018-2021: achievements and choices," said that the PANDDH will be submitted shortly to the United Nations human rights body.

The plan includes new developments in the fight against impunity, enterprise and human rights, said the minister.

