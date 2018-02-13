13 February 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Dubai - Moroccan Official Holds Talks On Developing Human Resources & Digital Administration Systems

Dubai — Deputy minister for Administration and Public Service Reform, Mohammed Benabdelkader, held on Monday several talks on the sidelines of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, on the promotion of cooperation in human resources and digital administration systems.

Benabdelkader held a meeting with Emirati minister of State for Higher Education and chairman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Ahmed Ben Abdelah Balhol El Fellassi, on issues of common interest in the fields of administration reform and public service as well as the promotion of the use of new information technologies.

The two officials, who commended the distinguished relations between UAE and Morocco, also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding between the ministry of Administration and Public Service Reform and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources for the setting up of joint programs for an integrated management of human resources.

Benabdelkader also held talks with chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Inam Krimove.

During this meeting, the two officials stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and the exchange of experiences, especially in the area of digital administration.

They also decided to ink soon a memorandum of understanding for the development of common projects on the activation of the single window system for public services.

